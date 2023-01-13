Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Day 28: James Cameron’s film manages to bring audience to the theater

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@CARLOSLYNN0 Avatar 2 Box Office Collection

Avatar 2 Box Office Collection: The Way of Water is slowing down at a steady pace in India. James Cameron's most ambitious project has been running successfully in theaters even after 28 days. It is closer to crossing the $2 billion mark, globally. The original Avatar, which was released in 2009 also went on to become the highest-grossing film in the world. It was in 2019 that Avatar was dethroned by Marvel's blockbuster film Avengers Endgame. In India too, the film has been unstoppable. Even though it has slowed down in its box office business, the film is still attracting audiences more than other Bollywood releases.

Avatar The Way of Water Box Office Report

As per early estimates, trade reports state that the Hollywood magnum opus raked in nearly Rs 1 crore in India on its 28th day across all languages. The film has slowed down but it has managed to maintain a steady pace at the box office. This figure is good considering the movie was released almost a month ago. It is performing well in the South, as per Box Office India.

Avatar 2 getting closer to USD 2 bn mark

As 'Avatar: The Way of Water' gets closer to the USD 2 billion-mark at the worldwide box office, filmmaker James Cameron says it's a reminder that moviegoers still value the theatrical experience in an era of streaming dominance.

Cameron spoke with 'Variety' during the Official Digital Pre-Show for the Golden Globes and reacted to the Avatar sequel's box office dominance. The Way of Water has earned over $1.7 billion and currently ranks as the seventh-highest grossing film ever. With its international box office total over $1.19 billion, the film ranks as the fifth-biggest international release behind only Avatar, Avengers: Endgame, Titanic and Avengers: Infinity War.

"I'm not thinking of it in those terms," Cameron said, adding, "I'm thinking of it in the terms of we're going back to theatres around the world. They're even going back to theatres in China where they're having this big Covid surge. We're saying as a society, 'We need this! We need to go to theatres'. Enough with the streaming already! I'm tired of sitting on my ass."

Later in the interview, Cameron addressed moviegoers who text during films at the theatre. "They're missing the point," the director said. "When we go to the movies we make a deal with ourselves to have undivided attention for a couple of hours. It's about immersing yourself choosing to commit to that ahead of time."

