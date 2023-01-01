Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: James Cameron's film is unstoppable; breaks several records

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@TOM_AUGUSTINE Avatar 2

Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: James Cameron's film is unbeatable. Avatar: The Way of Water is experiencing great success at the global box office. It set a record as the fastest film to reach $1 billion in ticket sales and continues to perform well in India too. The film continues its strong pace in India despite it people celebrating New Year's Eve on December 31. The film recorded impressive second-week collections, displaying a great hold with a drop of less than 50% from its outstanding first week. As per early estimates, the film collected nearly Rs 12.50 crore on Day 16.

Avatar 2 Box Office Report

Reportedly, Avatar: The Way of Water's total collection stands at Rs 316.50 crores. It has become the second Hollywood film to reach this milestone, after "Avengers: Endgame," which earned INR 367 crore ($50.5 million). If Avatar's strong pace continued, the film will be able to surpass Avengers Endgame's total collection in India. However, much will depend on its performance on Monday and in the coming weeks.

In India, the film has significantly outperformed its 2009 predecessor, "Avatar," and has shown strong growth for Hollywood in the country compared to other major markets around the world.

About Avatar 2

'Avatar: The Way of Water' stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet. 20th Century Studios released the movie in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on December 16, 2022. As per Deadline, behind the scenes, reports have claimed that the production budget alone for the film has reached USD 250 million. The script for 'Avatar: The Way of Water' comes from Cameron and Josh Friedman.

"Avatar" followed a paraplegic marine Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), who becomes an unlikely champion for the Na'vi, the 10-foot-tall and blue-skinned, sapient humanoids, in their fight for survival. Its sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water", which released in theatres on Friday, December 16, has Worthington's Sully and Saldana's Neytiri doing everything they can to keep their family together. When unforeseen events displace them from their home, the Sullys travel across the vast reaches of Pandora, ultimately fleeing to territory held by the Metkayina clan, who live in harmony with their surrounding oceans.

