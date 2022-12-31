Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: The Way of Water mints 300 Cr in India; to cross Avengers Endgame soon

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NETFIIXU Avatar 2 has become the second Hollywood film to reach Rs 300 Cr milestone, after Avengers: Endgame

Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water" is experiencing great success at the global box office. It set a record as the fastest film to reach $1 billion in ticket sales and continues to perform well in India too. The sequel to "Avatar" shows no signs of slowing down and is on track to breaking more records. As of its 15th day in theaters, the film is maintaining its strong performance and is expected to see an increase in ticket sales over the weekend.

Avatar The Way of Water Box Office Report India

Avatar: The Way of Water" recorded impressive second week collections of approximately INR 98 crore ($13.5 million), displaying a strong hold with a drop of less than 50% from its outstanding first week. The film's total now stands over INR 300 Cr and is expected to see growth in the coming days.

It has become the second Hollywood film to reach this milestone, after "Avengers: Endgame," which earned INR 367 crore ($50.5 million). "Avatar: The Way of Water" has the potential to surpass "Avengers: Endgame" and become the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India. However, much will depend on its performance on Monday and in the coming weeks. In India, the film has significantly outperformed its 2009 predecessor, "Avatar," and has shown strong growth for Hollywood in the country compared to other major markets around the world.

About Avatar 2

'Avatar: The Way of Water' stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet. 20th Century Studios released the movie in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on December 16, 2022. As per Deadline, behind the scenes, reports have claimed that the production budget alone for the film has reached USD 250 million. The script for 'Avatar: The Way of Water' comes from Cameron and Josh Friedman.

