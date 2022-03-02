'Their media is lying...', says Ashton Kutcher as he supports wife Mila Kunis's native Ukraine

Follow us on Image Source : INTAGRAM/NOSHADEROOM Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine

Ashton Kutcher who is married to Ukraine born actor Mila Kunis has shared a recent post supporting the country amid its ongoing crisis with Russia. Kutcher has continued to show his support for Ukraine on social media. His wife, Mila Kunis, was born in the country and lived there right until the fall of the Soviet Union. "If you know someone from Russia Call them and tell them their media is lying to them," he wrote on Twitter. "Ukraine doesn't want to fight, they just don't want Putin's government and don't want to be occupied."

Kutcher also shared the message in Ukrainian. Earlier too, the 'That 70s Show' actor shared his support for Ukraine by tweeting, "I stand with Ukraine." In addition, Kutcher retweeted the news that Airbnb was working to host refugees from Ukraine for free.

"Airbnb and Airbnb.org are working with our Hosts to house up to 100,000 refugees fleeing from Ukraine, for free," CEO of Airbnb Brian Chesky tweeted adding, "We need help to meet this goal. The greatest need we have is for more people who can offer their homes in nearby countries, including Poland, Germany, Hungary and Romania."

Also read: Russia Ukraine war: Ambala's daughter Neha returns safely from Kharkiv; says, 'could barely save my life'

For the unversed, last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences they have never seen."

Also read: Sean Penn leaves war-torn Ukraine on foot while filming documentary on Russian invasion

(ANI)