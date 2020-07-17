Aparshakti: Ayushmann and I are always humming Kishore Kumar, Rafi sahab's songs

Image Source : APARSHAKTI KHURANA/ INSTAGRAM On the professional front, Aparshakti will be next seen in "Helmet" opposite Pranutan.

After spending almost three months of lockdown in Mumbai, actor-siblings Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana are currently in Chandigarh with their families. Aparshakti says it is after 10 years that the two brothers have managed to get quality time with family.

"We have all come together like this after almost 10 years. When it comes to spending time with family, I think this really is a plus point in this situation, and we must look at the good side, too," said Aparshakti.

"Ayushmann and I never got so much time to spend with family and now that we are getting (the time), we are making the most of it. Our neighbours have mango and litchi trees, and ever since childhood I used to go there and pluck the fruits. Earlier, I used to get scolded as a kid but now they don't say anything to me," he laughed.

Aparshakti revealed that the two brothers are bonding bigtime over Kishore Kumar and Mohammed Rafi's evergreen songs.

"We have revisited so many childhood memories. We jam together, discuss music and films. We are always humming Kishore Kumar and Rafi sahab's songs and listening to all sorts of music from yesteryears," Aparshakti added.

On the professional front, Aparshakti will be next seen in "Helmet" opposite Pranutan.

