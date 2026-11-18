Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway and her husband, Adam Shulman, have welcomed their third child. She was recently spotted out for a walk, carrying the baby in a dark brown baby carrier. It is worth noting that the actress is already a mother to two sons.

The actress has become a mother for the third time. However, it is significant to note that neither Anne nor her husband has yet issued an official statement regarding the birth of their newborn.

Anne Hathaway is a mother to two sons

Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman got married in 2012. The couple were already parents to two sons. Their elder son, Jonathan, is 10 years old, while their younger son, Jack, is 6. The arrival of a third child has brought even more joy to the family.

Anne shared the news of her pregnancy in June this year. She posted a video set to Barbara Lewis's song Baby, I'm Yours, in which she was seen flaunting her baby bump while wearing a beautiful, flowing white dress. Along with sharing the happy news, she also acknowledged that the journey of every pregnancy is not always easy and that this particular pregnancy is especially significant to her.

Anne described her third pregnancy as a 'buzzer-beater'

Anne Hathaway spoke openly about her third pregnancy. Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers on July 14, the actress revealed that the pregnancy came as an unexpected yet incredibly delightful surprise.

In a lighthearted manner, Anne referred to her third pregnancy as a 'buzzer-beater'. She mentioned that she had not anticipated things unfolding this way, so it truly came as a surprise.

Anne Hathaway had a busy 2026

Anne Hathaway has had a busy 2026, with five film releases. Her April release, Mother Mary, underperformed, earning around Rs 27 crore worldwide. The Devil Wears Prada 2, released in May, emerged as a major hit with approximately Rs 6,100 crore in global collections. Her July release, Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, was another blockbuster, earning around Rs 15,900 crore worldwide.

Her August release, The End of Oak Street, earned approximately Rs 1,075 crore worldwide but underperformed commercially. Her October release, Verity, starring Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett, performed well, collecting around Rs 1,590 crore globally.

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