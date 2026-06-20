Anne Hathaway announces third pregnancy with husband Adam Shulman, flaunts baby bump: 'Baby, I'm yours…'

New Delhi:

Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway is preparing to embrace motherhood once again. The Devil Wears Prada actress revealed on Friday that she is expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman, sharing the joyful news through a heartwarming Instagram post.

The announcement quickly captured fans' attention after Hathaway posted a short video showcasing her baby bump. She and Shulman are already parents to two sons, Jonathan and Jack.

Anne Hathaway announces third pregnancy

In the video shared on Friday, Anne Hathaway appears in a flowing white dress as she walks into the frame with her arms resting in front of her stomach. She then turns towards the camera, lowers her arms, reveals her baby bump, smiles, places a hand on it, and walks away.

The clip features the song 'Baby I'm Yours' by Barbara Lewis in the background. Alongside the post, Hathaway wrote, "x Baby, I'm yours x (sic)". Take a look below:

The pregnancy announcement post came after several photos of the actress showing her baby bump during a holiday in St Tropez began circulating online.

Internet reacts to Anne Hathaway's pregnancy announcement

As soon as Anne Hathaway announced her pregnancy, celebrities and social media users flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. Actress Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Yesss, congratulations," while television actress Smriti Khanna reacted with teary-eyed and heart-hands emojis.

About Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman's family

For the unversed, Anne Hathaway married Adam Shulman in 2012. The couple welcomed their first son, Jonathan, in 2016, followed by their second son, Jack, in 2019.

Anne Hathaway's work front

On the work front, Anne Hathaway was recently seen in The Devil Wears Prada 2, the sequel to the 2006 film, alongside Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt. She has several projects in her pipeline, including Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, set to release on July 17, 2026.

Anne Hathaway is also a part of Michael Showalter's Verity opposite Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett. The film is slated to be released on October 2, 2026. Moreover, Hathaway will also be seen in the sci-fi thriller The End of Oak Street and The Princess Diaries 3.

Also Read: Verity Teaser out now: Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson's psychological thriller looks intriguing