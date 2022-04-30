Angelina Jolie's presence in war-torn Ukraine gives citizens a reason to smile, see viral pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SVETLANA_ZADOIANA Angelina Jolie visits war-torn Ukraine

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie was snapped in the Ukrainian city of Lviv recently as the war with Russia continues. The Eternals actress was clicked in the Western city of Lviv wearing plain clothing, a bag on her back. She greeted the fans who recognised her at a coffee shop she stopped by.

Maya Pidhorodetska posted Jolie's photo from the cafe on Facebook and captioned it, "Nothing special. Just Lviv. I just went to have coffee. Just Angelina Jolie," she wrote in Ukrainian after filming the actress, who waved to her from the counter. "Ukraine is simply supported by the whole world," Pidhorodetska added.

Russian forces have gathered in the east of the country for a renewed assault. Footage shows Jolie signing autographs for her fans in Ukraine. In some other moments of Jolie, she is seen surrounded by a large number of people. It is being said that these visuals are from outside Lviv railway station.

Jolie is not the first Hollywood celebrity to land in Ukraine during the conflict with Russia. American actor Sean Penn filmed a VICE documentary during the early days of the war. When Kyiv was under assault, Penn and his team walked miles to the Polish border. The actor, 61, said both he and his film crew decided to abandon their car and pursue on foot after seeing the thousands of Ukrainian residents fleeing for safety, with queues stretching for miles.