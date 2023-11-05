'Disappointed that my daughter...': Angelina Jolie's father condemns actor's comment on Israel

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST A collage featuring Angelina Jolie and her father Jon Voight

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie recently criticised Israeli airstrikes in Gaza and called it responsible for the 'deliberate bombing of a trapped population.' Jolie's father Jon Voight has now criticised her for supporting Gaza and called it a 'disappointment'. He released a video on Instagram.

In the video, Voight said, “I am very disappointed that my daughter, like many others, has no understanding of the glory of God, of the truths of God. The issue here is the destruction of the history of God’s land, the holy land, the land of the Jews.”

"The Israeli army has to protect the land of Israel and its people, this is a war. It will not be as the left thinks it will be, it will not be cultural. Israel was attacked through inhumane terrorism, innocent children, mothers, fathers, and grandparents. And you, fools, say that Israel is the problem? You need to look at yourselves and ask: ‘Who am I? What am I," he added.

Voight continued and said, “It is a lie that Israel kills innocent people, but they all have the free will to leave. They are prisoners of the barbaric state that uses them as human protectors. The children on the land of Palestine are being exploited by these animals, to make everyone think that Israel is taking these lives - and this was actually the plan of Hamas. To create the war of good against evil.”

Earlier, Angelina Jolie had shared the devastation by an airstrike at Jabalia, Gaza's largest refugee camp. She wrote, "This is the deliberate bombing of a trapped population who have nowhere to flee. Gaza has been an open-air prison for nearly two decades and is fast becoming a mass grave. 40% of those killed are innocent children."

