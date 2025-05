American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish clean sweeps AMAs with 7 wins | See full winners list Billie Eilish had the best season at American Music Awards 2025 as she bagged 7 awards in major categories.

New Delhi:

The American Music Awards' top honour, artist of the year, went to singer Billie Eilish on Monday. She took first place in all seven of the categories for which she received nominations, including favourite touring artist and record of the year. The New Artist of the Year went to Gracie Abrams. Beyonce won her first American Music Award in the country categories and declared that Cowboy Carter's record was her favourite country album and her favourite female country singer. Have a look at the full winners list here.

American Music Awards 2025 winners

ARTIST OF THE YEAR- Billie Eilish

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR- Gracie Abrams

ALBUM OF THE YEAR- Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard and Soft

SONG OF THE YEAR- Billie Eilish Birds of a Feather

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars Die With A Smile

SOCIAL SONG OF THE YEAR- Doechii Anxiety

FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST- Billie Eilish

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars Die With A Smile

FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST- Bruno Mars

FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST- Billie Eilish

FAVORITE POP ALBUM- Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard and Soft

FAVORITE POP SONG- Billie Eilish Birds of a Feather

FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST- Post Malone

FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST- Beyonce

FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO or GROUP- Dan + Shay

FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM- Beyonce Cowboy Carter

FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG- Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen I Had Some Help

FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST- Eminem

FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST- Megan Thee Stallion

FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM- Eminem The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grace)

FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG- Kendrick Lamar Not Like Us

FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST- The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST- SZA

FAVORITE R and B ALBUM- The Weeknd Hurry Up Tomorrow

FAVORITE R and B SONG- SZA Saturn

FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST- Bad Bunny

FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST- Becky G

FAVORITE LATIN DUO or GROUP- Julion Alvarez y su Norteno Banda

FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM- Bad Bunny DeBI TiRAR MaS FOToS

FAVORITE LATIN SONG- Shakira Soltera

FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST- Twenty One Pilots

FAVORITE ROCK ALBUM- Twenty One Pilots Clancy

FAVORITE ROCK SONG- Linkin Park The Emptiness Machine

FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST- Lady Gaga

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK- Arcane League of Legends: Season 2 (WINNER)

FAVORITE AFROBEATS ARTIST- Tyla

FAVORITE K-POP ARTIST- RM

Also Read: Deepika Padukone fans think she dodged a bullet by opting out of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, here's why