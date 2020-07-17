Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMBERHEARD Amber Heard’s former personal assistant accuses the actor of stealing her sexual assault story

During the ongoing libel trial between actor Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's former husband, and the publisher of The Sun, shocking revelations have been made. Heard's former personal assistant has claimed that the actress stole her sexual assault story and twisted it for her own benefit. Johnny Depp had sued the publishers of The Sun for his 2018 article referring to the actor as a 'wife beater'. According to a report in Daily Mail, during Heard's former aide Kate James's second witness statement in the UK's High Court, she revealed that she was shocked to see similarities between her own story and that of Amber Heard's.

Kate James had worked for Amber Heard from March 2012 to February 2015 and claims that she has shared her sexual violence story with the actress back in her twenties. Giving evident remotely from Los Angeles, James shared, "I discovered that Ms Heard had in fact stolen my sexual violence conversation with her and twisted it into her own story to benefit herself. James told The Sun’s QC Sashsa Wass, during cross-examination, "This of course caused me extreme distress and outrage that she would dare to attempt to use the most harrowing experience of my life as her own narrative."

When questioned by Johnny Depp's representative David Sherborne about Heard's drinking habits, Kate James revealed that she used to "receive a barrage of drunken text messages between 2am and 4am that were incoherent and abusive". She also described Heard as a person who "would drink vast quantities of red wine each night".

Earlier, Depp's former butler has told the High Court that actress Amber Heard would drink a bottle or two of wine at night when she was with Depp and she was the one 'abusive' in the relationship.

Ben King, Depp's house manager or former butler also told the court, "I frequently witnessed Ms Heard goading and attempting to provoke Mr Depp. I never witnessed Mr Depp be violent or unkind towards Ms Heard or indeed anyone else." He also stressed that while Depp's wasn;t drinking during their stay in London, it was Amber Heard who would drink wine at nights.

Johnny Depp's estate manager Kevin Murphy also made some shocking revelations. In video evidence from the US, he told the court that Heard pushed him to 'perjure' himself and threatened with losing his job. He said that he was asked by her to make a false statement about the couple taking their pet dogs into Australia without having the correct vaccines.

