All 8 Harry Potter films to re-release in theatres; here's when and where to watch

New Delhi:

Potterheads have a reason to celebrate. The entire Harry Potter film franchise is set to return to the big screen, giving fans a chance to relive the magic in theatres once again. Starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint and based on JK Rowling's novels, the Harry Potter films are a blockbuster franchise, with a global fanbase.

Harry Potter films to return to the big screen

The official Harry Potter social media handles announced that all eight films will be re-released in cinemas from August 27 to September 3 as part of the franchise's 25th anniversary celebrations. The confirmed India time is yet to be announced. The note read, "Return to the magic! All eight Harry Potter films are heading back to the big screen from 27th August to 3rd September. Tickets go on sale 31st July. Visit the link in bio for U.S. and Canada showtimes, or your local listings for more information internationally." Take a look:

The special theatrical event will allow audiences to revisit Harry Potter's journey from Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone to Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2. For many fans who grew up with the Wizarding World but never got the chance to watch the films in theatres, the re-release offers a nostalgic big-screen experience.

How many Harry Potter films are there?

The Harry Potter film series began with Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (2001), introducing audiences to the young wizard and his first year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. It was followed by Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002), Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004), Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007), and Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009). The epic conclusion was split into two parts with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 (2010) and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011), bringing Harry's battle against Lord Voldemort to a dramatic end and cementing the franchise as one of the most beloved film series of all time.

After the massive popularity of the Harry Potter films, the novels are also being made into a series. The lead and the supporting cast have also been finalised.

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