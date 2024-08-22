'Alien' to 'Romulus': Ranking 6 films that led to the new chapter

Follow us on Image Source : TMDB Alien (1979) and Alien: Romulus (2024)

The Alien franchise has profoundly impacted science fiction and horror for more than 45 years. From the terrifying original film to the thought-provoking prequels, every instalment has played a crucial role in the series’ enduring legacy. With the upcoming release of *Alien: Romulus*, it’s an ideal moment to revisit and rank the six films that have led us to this point. Let’s explore how each movie has influenced this iconic franchise and prepared the ground for the new chapter.

6. Alien: Resurrection (1997)

In Alien: Resurrection, the franchise took a different direction under the direction of Jean-Pierre Jeunet. This film mixed horror with dark comedy and featured a cloned version of Ripley. While it didn’t quite reach the heights of its predecessors, Resurrection stood out for its daring and experimental approach. It tackled themes like cloning and the ethics of genetic manipulation, which were quite forward-thinking at the time. This readiness to take risks, even if not always successful, could be a valuable lesson for Alien: Romulus, which could benefit from both the successes and shortcomings of this instalment.

5. Alien 3 (1992)

Alien 3 took the franchise into a much darker territory. Directed by David Fincher, this instalment is often debated among fans due to its grim tone and the controversial decision to kill off beloved characters at the beginning. Despite mixed reactions, Alien 3 has developed a cult following over the years for its bold approach and return to the eerie atmosphere of the original film. It also set the stage for future entries like Alien: Covenant, which delved into similar themes of survival and sacrifice. Alien: Romulus is anticipated to continue this trend, building on the groundwork laid by Alien 3.

4. Alien: Covenant (2017)

Alien: Covenant aimed to blend the grand concepts of Prometheus with the raw horror of the original Alien, resulting in a film that was both frightening and intellectually stimulating. It left many questions about the Engineers and the Xenomorphs' origins, setting up Alien: Romulus to potentially resolve these mysteries and advance the saga's storyline.

3. Prometheus (2012)

After a lengthy hiatus, Ridley Scott returned with Prometheus, a prequel exploring the origins of the Xenomorphs and the Engineers. The film aimed to delve into existential questions about creation and existence, bringing a new depth to the Alien universe. Though it sparked mixed reactions, Prometheus set the stage for the series’ new direction, paving the way for Alien: Romulus to potentially resolve lingering mysteries.

2. Aliens (1986)

James Cameron's Aliens transformed the original film's horror into high-octane action while maintaining suspense. Cameron expanded the universe with intense battles and memorable new characters, solidifying Ripley, portrayed by Sigourney Weaver, as an iconic figure. This successful blend of action and horror demonstrated the franchise's ability to evolve and remain relevant, a formula that Alien: Romulus might replicate to appeal to both new and longtime fans.

1. Alien (1979)

Released in 1979, Alien wasn’t just a film—it was revolutionary. Directed by Ridley Scott and featuring H.R. Giger’s chilling xenomorph designs, it introduced a creature that continues to terrify audiences. The film’s creeping tension and confined spaceship setting established a new standard for horror. Every subsequent Alien movie, including Alien: Romulus, must measure up to the enduring legacy of this groundbreaking classic.

