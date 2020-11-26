Image Source : PR FETCHED 5 memorable Thanksgiving TV episodes we're thankful for this year

It’s that time of year again: Thanksgiving. Time for family, some good roast turkey, mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie, Thanksgiving cocktail, and of course, plenty of time to sit back and catch up on all our favourite shows that have been burning away on your watch list. There are plenty of classic Thanksgiving moments from a lot of critically acclaimed shows to tide you over. Here’s a smattering of our favourite turkey-themed television episodes, from sitcom food fights to classic family fare. Catch these entertaining shows across Colors Infinity, Comedy Central, Disney+Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video this Thanksgiving and take a festive break.

1. F.R.I.E.N.D.S. On Comedy Central

This definitely tops the list of Thanksgiving episodes. With this group of kooky friends, the famous holiday is guaranteed to be a rollercoaster of fun surprises! This Thanksgiving, Comedy Central is giving you another reason to be grateful, as they bring to you all nine Thanksgiving episodes from your favourite show! Tune in on 26th November, Thursday from 2:00pm onwards to watch these handpicked episodes from ‘F.R.I.E.N.D.S’.

2. Brookyln Nine Nine on Comedy Central

This hilarious cop comedy has kept us rolling on the floor laughing with their hilarious adventures across New York City. Each season has featured a plethora of festive episodes, with Thanksgiving episodes perfectly capturing the awkwardness, joy and merriment that accompany the family holiday. Watch out for Season 5 episode “Two Turkeys” as the gang battle a vicious turkey on the loose!

3. New Amsterdam on Colors Infinity

This medical drama perfectly illuminates the challenges doctors face in the unforgiving medical field. This Thanksgiving, Colors Infinity is showing gratitude by celebrating medical professionals and health workers who selflessly put the needs of others before their own, who protect us, inspire us and enable us to thrive. Tune in to the channel on 26th November, Thursday, all day to watch the entire 2nd Season of ‘New Amsterdam’.

4. How I Met Your Mother on Disney+Hotstar

It’s hard to choose just one iconic Thanksgiving episode from this uproarious sitcom that has kept us entertained with their antics. The celebrated holiday is especially memorable as it was the birthplace of the slap bet saga that runs through the series. Catch the gang engage in a complex mess of family, ample fun and inappropriate flirting that definitely won’t let you down. Look out for Season three’s Slapsgiving episode that begins the running slap bet joke we all adore.

5. This Is Us on Amazon Prime Video

Heart-warming family drama, This Is Us will bring tears to your eyes with its touching portrayal of the love that exists among families across time. Stunning visuals, marvellous acting and a fundamental understanding of family dynamics, the show strikes a chord with viewers thanks to its realistic portrayal of emotions that come up when engaging with family.