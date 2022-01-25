Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAMEOFTHRONES 10 times MCU and DCEU actors worked together outside of superhero universe

Highlights We take a look at Marvel and DCEU actors' collaboration outside of the superhero universe

Game of Thrones saw Secret Invasion actress Emilia Clarke working with 'Aquaman' Jason Momoa

Upcoming film Red One will see 'Black Adam' The Rock team up with 'Captain America' Chris Evans

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) are two of the biggest media franchises in Hollywood right now. The makers of tentpole superhero cinema continue to rope in the biggest actors in the industry under their ambit and more cast permutations are being made right now.

We take a look at movies and series when Marvel and DC actors are featured together outside of the superhero universe.

Scarlett Johansson (Marvel) and Joaquin Phoenix (DC)

Johansson is famous for her role as Black Widow in MCU and Phoenix won an Oscar for his portrayal of famous DC villain Joker in the 2019 movie of the same name. Both versatile actors also featured in the Oscar-nominated film Her (2013) in which Phoenix's Theodore, who is a loner, falls in love with AI-driven Operating System Samantha, voiced by Johansson.

Oscar Issac (Marvel) and Ben Affleck (DC)

Isaac will be taking on the role of Marvel's mysterious superhero Moon Knight in the upcoming Disney+ series and Ben Affleck has played the Caped Crusder in Justice League films. In the Netflix action film Triple Frontier (2019) they both feature together.

Scarlett Johansson (Marvel) and Christian Bale (DC)

Bale impressed everyone with his performance and The Batman in Dark Knight trilogy. Formerly, he featured with Johansson, who is MCU's Black Widow, in Christopher Nolan's The Prestige (2006).

Chris Evans (Marvel) and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson (DC)

Chris Evans and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson are all set to feature in upcoming holiday film Red One. Separately, Johnson will be DC's antihero Black Adam in an upcoming movie and Evans is popular for playing Captain America in MCU.

Sebastian Stan (Marvel) and Margot Robbie (DCEU)

In I, Tonya (2017), Stan and Robbie featured as partners. Separately, Robbie is famous as Harley Quinn of the DC universe and Stan is Bucky Barnes or Winter Soldier of the MCU.

Jude Law (Marvel) and Ezra Miller (DCEU)

Law played the role of Yon-Rogg in Captain Marvel (2019) and Miller is The Flash from the DC universe. Law and Miller feature separately in Fantastic Beasts franchise as well.

Jake Gyllenhaal (Marvel) and Amy Adams (DC)

Adams plays the role of reporter Lois Lane in the DC Universe and Gyllenhaal is MCU villain Mysterio from Spider-Man: Far From Home. Their 2016 noir thriller Nocturnal Animals is a deeply touching and emotional film.

Emilia Clarke (Marvel) and Jason Momoa (DC)

Clarke is playing an undisclosed role in the upcoming Marvel series Secret Invasion and Momoa is DC's Aquaman. Their Game of Thrones roles of Khaleesi and Khal Drogo respectively are equally popular.

Christian Bale (MCU) and Amy Adams (DC)

Bale, who is all set to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Gorr The God Butcher in Thor: Love And Thunder worked with Adams, who is Lois Lane of DC universe, in the 2013 crime drama American Hustle.

Jake Gyllenhaal (Marvel) and Viola Davis (DC)

Davis is known for playing the role of Agent Amanda Waller in DC's Suicide Squad franchise and Gyllenhaal is MCU's villain Mysterio appearing in Spider-Man: Far From Home. They also featured in the 2013 crime drama Prisoners.