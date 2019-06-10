John Cena to share screen with Vin Diesel in Fast and Furious 9

Image Source : INSTAGRAM John Cena to appear in Fast & Furious 9

John Cena has been a fan of the Fast & Furious franchise and has shown his keen interest in all the parts. John Cena somewhere has a soft corner for acting as well and we have seen him on the big screen doing his part really well. After expressing his wish to join Fast & Furious franchise last year, WWE wrestler has finally got an opportunity and has been officially added to the cast of the ninth installment of the popular action film franchise.

Cena recently wrote, “For nearly 20 years, the Fast Franchise has entertained fans and created some of the biggest cinematic moments in history. It’s an incredible honor to join this franchise and this family.” Few sources also told that Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson would not be a part of this sequel of the movie. Hence, The Rock fans are displeased by the decision. Johnson might not return in the franchise, leaving the responsibility on his fellow WWE star.

The 42-year-old has managed to successfully enter Hollywood keeping wrestling as a part-time role. John Cena will play ‘A badass’ in the upcoming Fast & Furious 9. On the other hand, Vin Diesel is excited to work with John Cena. The film is expected to launch on May 22, 2020. Vin Diesel has also been working on the sequel of Avatar 2 directed by James Cameron which will be released in 2021 and is expected to be a hit as the prequel was.

Currently WWE star John Cena is also working on other films, ‘Playing with fire’ which is a light-hearted family comedy set to release on November 8, 2019 and ‘The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle’ which has a huge star cast including The Avengers fame Robert Downey, Tom Holland alongside pop sensation Selena Gomez and actor Rami Malek.