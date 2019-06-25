Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez commence filming for Justin Lin's Fast & Furious 9

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Fast and furious 9 shooting goes on floors

The shoot for the ninth sequel of the Fast & Furious franchise is on the floors. Fast & Furious has been a package of entertainment from the past 20 years. The film is not just about fast cars and top notch action scenes but also about family values. After a tragic death of Paul Walker, rumors were abuzz that it was the end for the Fast and Furious franchise but Paul's legacy continued.

Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez shared an anticipating video on his Instagram in which Dom and Letty are back as Diesel and calls Michelle by her character name. The 40-year-old actress nodded her head and said, "Nine. Nine!"

The 51-year-old actor expressed his gratitude to those who made the Fast & Furious 9 a reality. The actor said, "We just completed our first day. It feels like a miracle. One hard-earned, but it feels like we’re just so grateful,” he said. “We’re grateful to you, Universal. We’re grateful for our whole team. Incredible crew, an incredible cast, and most importantly we’re so grateful to you, world, that has adopted this franchise. Can you believe it? It’s so awesome. We’re so blessed and we love you so much."

Where Meadow Walker, the daughter of the late actor Paul Walker commented and spammed the video with hearts, Ludacris also left several film emoticons.

Jordana Brewster after missing out on the last film has confirmed her return as Dom's sister Mia. It will be amazing to see how she makes a comeback into the storyline after she retired for a simple life with Brian, which was played by the late Paul Walker.

Also, fans are disappointed as Dwayne Johnson is nowhere to be seen in the ninth franchise. On the other note, WWE superstar John Cena has joined the star cast. He has been a fan of the Fast and Furious franchise and has shown his keen interest in all the parts.

The film is slated to release on May 22, 2020, under Universal Pictures banner.