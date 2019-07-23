Image Source : TWITTER The Lion King Box Office Collection Day 4: This Disney film takes over India by storm, earns Rs 62.65 crore

Simba and Mufasa are having a gala time in India. Disney's new production of The Lion King, which opened to Rs 11.06 crore on its first day, stayed strong on Monday minting Rs 7.90 crore, taking the total The Lion King box office collection to Rs 62.55 crore. Jon Favreau has recreated the 1994 Disney classic of the same name, to bring back the adventures of Simba, the lion cub who is to succeed his father Mufasa as King of the Pride Lands. Favreau's film updates the classic tale with photo-realistic and computer-generated animation. The filmmaker had earlier helmed the 2016 global blockbuster, The Jungle Book.

Announcing the box office collection on social media, trade analyst Taran Adarsh said,"#TheLionKing stays solid on Day 4... Should comfortably cross ₹ 80 cr in Week 1... Weekend 2 [Sat and Sun] should witness an upswing again [like Weekend 1]... Fri 11.06 cr, Sat 19.15 cr, Sun 24.54 cr, Mon 7.90 cr. Total: ₹ 62.65 cr. India biz. All versions".

#TheLionKing stays solid on Day 4... Should comfortably cross ₹ 80 cr in Week 1... Weekend 2 [Sat and Sun] should witness an upswing again [like Weekend 1]... Fri 11.06 cr, Sat 19.15 cr, Sun 24.54 cr, Mon 7.90 cr. Total: ₹ 62.65 cr. India biz. All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 23, 2019

The film is about how Simba rises up to the occasion despite several attempts to bring him down by his villainous uncle Scar. It opened in India across 2,140 screens on July 19 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

he star-studded voice cast of the original Hollywood version includes Donald Glover, Beyonce Knowles, Seth Rogen, Alfre Woodard, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Billy Eichner, John Kani and John Oliver. Actor James Earl Jones reprises his role of Mufasa from the original.

The Hindi version has Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan voicing Mufasa and his son Aryan as Simba.

Read More on The Lion King

Shah Rukh Khan thanks co-actors after overwhelming response to The Lion King

The Lion King falls prey to piracy, leaked online by Tamilrockers