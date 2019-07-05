Spider-Man Far From Home Box Office Collection: Superhero film mints Rs 10.05 crore on its opening day

Spider-Man Far From Home Box Office Collection

Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Far From Home has registered a business of Rs 10.05 crore on its opening day in India. The film released on Thursday. According to the film's publicist, despite opening on a non-holiday, "Spider-Man: Far From Home" collected Rs 12.10 crore gross (Net: Rs 10.05 crore). The Jon Watts directorial follows the aftermath of "Avengers: Endgame". Sony Pictures Entertainment India released the film in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

"Hollywood continues to consolidate its presence in India. 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' casts its web at the box office. Embarks on a flying start. It opens in double digits and is the biggest opener in the 'Spider-Man' franchise India business," trade expert Taran Adarsh tweeted.

According to IANS review, Spider-Man: Far From Home is an action packed, road trip-cum-coming of age film. The film also stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders and Jon Favreau, among others. The film stands in competition on the box office with Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s Kabir Singh.

Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, Kabir Singh, directed by Sandeep Vanga managed to win people's heart. Being the remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh did complete justice to the original movie. In just 13 days, Kabir Singh emerged as the highest grossing Hindi films of 2019, earning over Rs. 200 crore in India.

(With IANS inputs)