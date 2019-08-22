Image Source : TWITTER Priyanka Chopra bags another international project, to star in Robert Rodriguez's We Can Be Heroes

Priyanka Chopra is set to share screen space with the likes of Pedro Pascal, Christian Slater and Boyd Holbrook in filmmaker Robert Rodriguez's Netflix feature "We Can Be Heroes".

Rodriguez, who most recently helmed "Alita: Battle Angel", will direct and produce the movie from his own script, the streamer said in a statement.

Child stars Akira Akbar, Nathan Blair, Andrew Diaz, Andy Walken and Hala Finley will also feature in the project. Sung Kang and veteran actor Christopher McDonald are also part of the cast.

The film, described as an action-adventure, follows a group of children who team up to save the planet and their superhero parents who are kidnapped by the aliens.

The project recently started production in Texas, US.

The "Gala Presentation" film, which she additionally co-produced is the only official selection from Asia at the festival this year.

Priyanka will also produce and star in an untitled wedding comedy set in India, co-produced by Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor.

The 37-year-old actor was recently seen in romantic comedy Isn't It Romantic opposite Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, and Adam DeVine. In addition to that, she starred in the family drama A Kid Like Jake alongside Claire Danes, Jim Parsons and Octavia Spencer.

Under her Purple Pebble Pictures banner, Priyanka has produced several acclaimed features including Paani, Ventilator, Pahuna: The Little Visitors and Firebrand.

In television, Priyanka is widely known for her starring role as Alex Parrish on the hit show Quantico.

(With PTI Inputs)

