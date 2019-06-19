Image Source : TWITTER Prequel of popular HBO series Game Of Thrones starts filming

Just two months have passed after the popular HBO series Game Of Thrones came to an end. The prequel of the same is finally officially in line and its shooting has already begun. As per an entertainment portal, the filming of the fantasy series is happening in Northern Ireland, which served as the production hub for the show during its run through 2011 to 2019.

However, it is still not sure if the new show will also be shot in other countries. The prequel pilot comes from writer Jane Goldman and "GOT" creator and co-executive producer George RR Martin and director SJ Clarkson. Goldman will also serve as showrunner.

The prequel will be set thousands of years before the events in "Game of Thrones" took place. It will be led by Naomi Watts and will also star Josh Whitehouse, Naomi Ackie, Denise Gough, Miranda Richardson, Sheila Atim, Ivanno Jeremiah, Georgie Henley, Alex Sharp and Toby Regbo.

Martin has suggested the show will be titled 'The Long Night', which was also the title of the third episode of "GoT" final season. If things go by the plan, the show is likely to air in late 2020.

-With PTI inputs