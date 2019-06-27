Thursday, June 27, 2019
     
Picture of Leonardo DiCaprio getting hit by volleyball goes viral, internet flooded with memes

DiCaprio who was recently playing volleyball in Malibu, later got smacked by the ball on face! Fans flooded the internet with memes

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 27, 2019 18:14 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : GOOGLE

Leonardo DiCaprio getting hit by a volleyball on the face.

Sometimes life hits you hard. Recently, Oscar-winning actor Leonardo was whacked in the face while playing volleyball in Malibu. DiCaprio is seen attempting but failing to complete a pass.

The picture of Leo getting hurt was posted on Twitter by a user called @vilvaraja, with the caption, "Here’s a picture of Leonardo DiCaprio getting hit in the face by a volleyball that I just thought I really should put out there for whoever else needs it #Tubthumping."

The 44-year-old superstar got right back into the game but it surely must have been a painful blow. Although, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor did not get hurt but the best relatable memes of summer are all over the internet.

Just a couple of days back, The Revenant star who is also known for his environmental activism raised awareness about the ongoing water crisis in Chennai. He uploaded a photograph of a dry well on his Instagram. DiCaprio's Instagram feed is full of concerns regarding climate change, he also uploaded a post in which Ghazipur Garbage dump will be soon higher than the Taj Mahal.

If we talk about films, Leonardo will be seen in Japanese-American science fiction based on Japanese manga. The film is presented by Warner Bros, slated to release on May 21, 2021.

