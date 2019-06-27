Picture of Leonardo DiCaprio getting hit by volleyball goes viral, internet flooded with memes

Image Source : GOOGLE Leonardo DiCaprio getting hit by a volleyball on the face.

Sometimes life hits you hard. Recently, Oscar-winning actor Leonardo was whacked in the face while playing volleyball in Malibu. DiCaprio is seen attempting but failing to complete a pass.

The picture of Leo getting hurt was posted on Twitter by a user called @vilvaraja, with the caption, "Here’s a picture of Leonardo DiCaprio getting hit in the face by a volleyball that I just thought I really should put out there for whoever else needs it #Tubthumping."

The 44-year-old superstar got right back into the game but it surely must have been a painful blow. Although, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor did not get hurt but the best relatable memes of summer are all over the internet.

Just a couple of days back, The Revenant star who is also known for his environmental activism raised awareness about the ongoing water crisis in Chennai. He uploaded a photograph of a dry well on his Instagram. DiCaprio's Instagram feed is full of concerns regarding climate change, he also uploaded a post in which Ghazipur Garbage dump will be soon higher than the Taj Mahal.

If we talk about films, Leonardo will be seen in Japanese-American science fiction based on Japanese manga. The film is presented by Warner Bros, slated to release on May 21, 2021.