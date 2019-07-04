Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's first wedding picture is beautiful

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas shared first wedding picture with fans

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are officially Mr. and Mrs. Jonas and the power couple recently shared the first look inside their romantic French fairytale wedding day. The newlyweds posted a sweet black and white image from the private ceremony last Wednesday night. The wedding was kept a secret in the south of France last weekend. The couple tied the knot on June 29 at a chateau in France after getting married on May 1 in Las Vegas.

The couple exchanged wedding vows for the second time in the picturesque locales of Paris last week. But the two took to Instagram to share the first image from their wedding with their fans and followers only on Wednesday. The image was taken by photographer Corbin Gurkin, shows the Game of Thrones actress and Jonas Brother holding hand as they head down the aisle while leaving the ceremony.

Jonas and Turner captioned their image 'Mr. and Mrs. Jonas' and the newlyweds look happy as they walk through a sprinkle of flower petals while the guests cheer them. Sophie can be seen wearing a long-sleeve gown by Louis Vuitton artistic director Nicolas Ghesquiere with the caption, "Absolut beauty @sophiet."

Before the wedding, Turner and Jonas were wearing matching red outfits to their rehearsal dinner, while all the guests wore white. The couple hosted their guests amid record-setting temperatures with a pool party at the Chateau de Tourreauon.

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra was also present with Joe's brother Nick Jonas. She was looking stunning in Sabyasachi sari with her hair tied in a bun. A family picture of the entire Jonas family shows Priyanka, Nick, Kevin, Joe Jonas and Kevin's wife Danielle along with parents Denise and Paul Kevin Jonas, Sr.

