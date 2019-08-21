Image Source : INSTAGRAM James Bond new movie officially titled as 'No Time to Die'- See latest poster

Daniel Craig's last outing as James Bond has been titled as 'No Time to Die' and this is going to be the 25th film of the very famous spy movie. The news has been confirmed by sharing the motion poster of the movie on Twitter. The movie is named as ‘No Time To Die’ and will hit the theatres on April 8, 2020 in the US and on April 3 in the UK. Daniel Craig was first seen as Bond in Casino Royale in November 2006.

Taking to Twitter, the film has been officially anounced on Twitter, “Daniel Craig returns as James Bond, 007 in... NO TIME TO DIE. Out in the UK on 3 April 2020 and 8 April 2020 in the US. #Bond25 #NoTimeToDie.”

Daniel Craig returns as James Bond, 007 in… NO TIME TO DIE. Out in the UK on 3 April 2020 and 8 April 2020 in the US. #Bond25 #NoTimeToDie pic.twitter.com/qxYEnMhk2s — James Bond (@007) August 20, 2019

Besides Daniel Craig, the film features Naomie Harris, Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Ralph Fiennes and Ben Whishaw. Rami Malek will be villain in the movie. While the shooting of the movie was going on, Daniel Craig underwent an ankle surgery. He fell while filming in Jamaica. However, soon after 2 weeks of break and rest, the actor got back to the work.

No Time To Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga.

Also Read: Dwayne Johnson marries longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian, check out inside pictures

Click here to get Latest Bollywood Updates| Celebrity News

Click here to get Latest Lifestyle Updates| Trending News