Game of Thrones prequel will have the Starks, but no Lannisters: GRR Martin

Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin has teased details from the much-anticipated prequel of the hit HBO series, saying Westeros will be populated with the Starks and White Walkers.

The Lannisters will be missing from the continent as the Casterlys, after whom Castlery Rock is named, will be introduced.

"The Starks will definitely be there. Obviously the White Walkers are here — or as they're called in my books, The Others — and that will be an aspect of it. There are things like direwolves and mammoths.

"The Lannisters aren't there yet, but Castlery Rock is certainly there; it's like the Rock of Gibraltar. It's actually occupied by the Casterlys — for whom it's still named after in the time of 'Game of Thrones'," Martin told Entertainment Weekly.

The writer, who is also attached to the spin-off as an executive producer, said Westeros is divided into roughly 100 kingdoms in the prequel.

"We talk about the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros; there were Seven Kingdoms at the time of Aegon's Conquest.

"But if you go back further then there are nine kingdoms, and 12 kingdoms, and eventually you get back to where there are a hundred kingdoms — petty kingdoms — and that's the era we're talking about here."

Martin said the prequel, like its parent show, will be an ensemble story, with no one lead as such.

"I hesitate to use the word 'lead'. As you know for 'Game of Thrones', we never even nominated anybody for lead actress or lead actor (during awards season) until recently; it was always for supporting (categories) because the show is such an ensemble. I think that will be true for this show too. We don't have leads so much as a large ensemble cast," he said.

The author said unlike reports, that the prequel is named "The Long Night", the show is still officially untitled.

"I heard a suggestion that it could be called 'The Longest Night', which is a variant I wouldn't mind. That would be pretty good."

The show is currently filming in Northern Ireland.