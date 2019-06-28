Friday, June 28, 2019
     
  Enrique Iglesias calls India one of his favourite places, shares throwback video

Enrique Iglesias calls India one of his favourite places, shares throwback video

Enrique Iglesias shares a throwback video from his India visit.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Updated on: June 28, 2019 20:06 IST
Representative News Image

Enrique Iglesias

Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias, who is known for his songs like "Bailando" and "Hero", considers India one of his favourite places in the world.

Sharing a throwback video from his India visit, Iglesias took to Twitter and wrote: "One of my favourite places in the world! I love you India... can't wait to be back."

In the video, Iglesias is seen giving an interview to a reporter in a car in Spanish and suddenly an Indian fan comes near him riding on a bike and compliments the 44-year-old singer.

Enrique's fans from India were touched by his gesture.

One of the social media users commented: "We can't wait too. Please come soon! Love from India." Another one commented: "We love you too."

