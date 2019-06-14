Doctor Sleep's trailer is a horrifying return to the universe of 'The Shining'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ewan McGregor and Rebecca Ferguson starrer Doctor Sleep's trailer is launched. It is the sequel of 1980s The Shining

The Shining's star Danny Torrance is witnessed all grown up in the recent trailer of Doctor Sleep. The film is a sequel of The Shining which was launched back in 1980. It was drama-horror and showed a family heads to an isolated place for a vacation where a sinister presence influences the father. While the son sees frightening forebodings from the past as well as the future.

A sequel to Stephen King's beloved 1977 novel. Doctor Sleep shows the son as an adult which is played by Ewan McGregor. He wants to live a peaceful life but soon all his dreams come to an end where he encounters a teenager named Abra. She has similar gifts and helps to fight against Rose the Hat

Danny Torrance battles alcoholism and deals with childhood trauma when he lived with his family at a Colorado Hotel in the prequel The Shining. The trailer is full of a throwback to The Shining, including a doomy "redrum" spell written on the wall of Danny's bedroom.

Mike Flanagan is writing and directing Doctor Sleep. The cast also includes Rebecca Ferguson, Carl Lumbly, Zahn McClarnon, Emily Alyn Lind, Bruce Greenwood, Jocelin Donahue, Alex Essoe and Cliff Curtis.

The film is under Warner Bros. banner who previously adapted King's 1977 novel The Shining into the 1980 film. We expect the film to be as Horrific as Stanley Kubrick's famous 1980 film The Shining. The film will hit the screens on November 8, 2019.

Here is the trailer of the 1980s The Shining