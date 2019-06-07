Bradley Cooper breaks up with girlfriend Irina Shayk after 4 years of relationship. Is Lady Gaga to be blamed?

Months ago, Bradley Cooper and his A Star Is Born co-star Lady Gaga's fiery performance raised eyebrows at the Academy Awards ceremony. Reports were doing rounds that time that Lady Gaga is the third woman between Bradley and his girlfriend of four years Irina Shayk. Now, grapevine says that Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper have parted ways, ending their years of relationship. According to the international media, their relationship has been on a rough patch for a long time now.

A source close to the couple told US Weekly, "They haven’t been getting along for a while. They aren’t calling it quits yet, but they are not in a great place.”

Another source told E! Online, "They want to stay together for their daughter, but neither of them are very happy.”

Reports have also added that Irina Shayk moved out of their LA mansion and also took their infant daughter with her. Speculations are rife that their relationship went for a toss after Cooper's intimate perfomance with Lady Gaga at Academy Awards earlier this year. However, both of them rubbished the rumours. But this split has further cemented the rumours that there is something brewing between Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have been dating each other since 2015. They have a two-year-old daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, who was born in 2017.