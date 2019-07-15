Monday, July 15, 2019
     
Bond 25: Black female actor Lashana Lynch is the new 007, say reports

Lashana Lynch will be both the first woman and the first black actor to play the iconic 007. Lashana Lynch starred in Captain Marvel as Maria Rambeau alongside Brie Larson,

New Delhi Updated on: July 15, 2019 23:34 IST
In a first, Lashana Lynch will be both the first woman and the first black actor to play the iconic 007 in the upcoming James Bond movie titled Bond 25, according to the latest reports. The 25th James Bond film will reveal black British actor Lashana Lynch as the new agent 007 with Daniel Craig’s character coming out of retirement for one final mission, as per a report in Daily Mail.

Rumors have been going around that the new James Bond might not be a white man after Daniel Craig steps out of the role, but now it looks like that the next 007 will be played by Lashana Lynch, a black British actress.

Lynch, 31, is known for her roles as fighter pilot Maria Rambeau in Captain Marvel and Rosaline Capulet in the ABC period drama series Still Star-Crossed.

The film, set for release in April next year, has hit the headlines for production troubles. Initially, Danny Boyle was supposed to direct the film but he left the project due to creative differences with the producers.

