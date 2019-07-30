Avengers: Endgame is now available for fans to watch and rent online in India

Avengers: Endgame is now available for fans to watch/rent online in India

One of the highest-grossing movies of the year, Avengers: Endgame became a super hit in no time. The last film in the Avengers series got released on 26 April this year. The fans were eagerly waiting for the film to release online and now the wait is finally over. The film is now available for rent or purchase on Google Play, iTunes, and YouTube in India. However, the BluRay version of Avengers: Endgame will be available after 13 August.

The film is available in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages. The pre-ordering on Disney India will also begin soon. The three platforms that are offering the movie viz Google Play, iTunes, and YouTube will offer only Standard definition (SD) and High Definition (HD) view of the movie which you can buy as per your convenience.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor posts love-filled note for husband Anand Ahuja on his birthday

Meanwhile, have a look at the plans of Avengers: Endgame which is available online:

iTunes

Rent- SD- Rs 120 and HD- Rs 150

Buy SD- Rs 490 and HD- Rs 690

YouTube

Rent - SD- Rs 100 and HD- Rs 150

Buy- SD- Rs 690 and HD- Rs 850

ALSO READ: Karan Johar to hoist Indian flag in Melbourne, here's what filmmaker has to say

Google Play

Rent- SD- Rs 100 and HD- Rs 150

Buy SD- Rs 690 and HD-Rs 850

How to watch Avengers: Endgame online?

You can watch the film in three simple steps:

Step 1: Go to the YouTube/ iTunes/ Google Play

Step 2: Click on ‘Rent’ or ‘Buy’

Step 3: Continue with the payment process

ALSO READ: Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala gets emotional weeks after boyfriend’s tragic death

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Celebrity News

Click Here for Trending News

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page