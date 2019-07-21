Avengers: Endgame beats Avatar to become highest-grossing film in history

Avengers: Endgame beats Avatar

Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame" will soon become the highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office. Disney has announced that the superhero epic, directed Anthony and Joe Russo, has minted USD 2,789,200,000, which is only USD 500,000 short of "Avatar's" USD 2,789,700,000, and once weekend ticket sales are tallied, it should cross the amount.

"Endgame" has been in theatres for 13 weeks and Disney recently re-released the movie with additional footage. "A huge congratulations to the Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Studios teams, and thank you to the fans around the world who lifted 'Avengers: Endgame' to these historic heights.

"Of course, even with the passage of a decade, the impact of James Cameron's Avatar remains as powerful as ever, and the astonishing achievements of both of these films are ongoing proof of the power of movies to move people and bring them together in a shared experience. The talented filmmakers behind these worlds have much more in store, and we look forward to the future of both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Pandora," Alan Horn, co-chairman and chief creative officer of the Walt Disney Studios, said in a statement.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige also announced the benchmark during a Comic-Con presentation in San Diego