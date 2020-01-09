Zoya Akhtar’s cute birthday wish for baby bro Farhan Akhtar. But actor’s comment takes the cake

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Zoya Akhtar’s cute birthday wishes for baby bro Farhan Akhtar

Out of all the sibling duos in Bollywood, Farhan Akhtar and his sister Zoya Akhtar get brownie points from the fans. They are not just great filmmakers but also share a great bond with each other off-screen. The Rock On actor rang into his 46th birthday today and his siter made the occasion extra special for him when she shared the cutest birthday wish. Known to be a master of all trades, Farhan keeps treating his fans with throwback pictures from his photo album but today, Zoya shared a childhood photo of him.

Zoya Akhtar took to Instagram to wish her ‘baby bro’ on his 46th birthday and wrote, “Farhan Means Happy #babybro #happybirthdaytoyou #stayhappy #stayhealthy #staylucky #stayclose #loveyou #favboy #mine #farhanakhtar @faroutakhtar (sic).” She shared a childhood photo of Farhan in which he looks absolutely adorable.

While Zoya’s post was cute, what took the cake was Farhan’s comment on the post. The Toofan actor was quick to respond and commented, “Thanks Zo. Can you please not use images from my photo shoot last year. I’m a bit taller since then. Thanks. Love you. (sic).” Not just Farhan but his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar also poured out love on the post and dropped two heart emojis in the comments sections. Check out-

Farhan Akhtar's comment on Zoya's post

For the unversed, Zoya and Farhan Akhtar are Javed Akhtar’s kids from his first wife Honey Irani. They have collaborated in films like Luck By Chance, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Dhadakne Do. While they share a very close bond personally, their professional choices are very different from each other. Earlier, while opening up to Human Of Bombay, Zoya Akhtar had shared that her family plays an important role in determining her art.

Zoya said, "Pieces of my life, no matter how scattered, are being stitched together and reflect in my work. The biggest piece is my family -- from watching films like The Godfather on our dining room wall to having a great relationship with my sibling. Or going on weekend trips with our cousins to the beach and eating all day… it’s been a crazy childhood; a ‘bohemian one'."

On the professional front, Farhan Akhtar was last seen in Shonali Bose directorial The Sky Is Pink, which also starred Priyanka Chopra. He will be next seen in Toofan which is a sports drama based on boxing.

