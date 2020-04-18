Zoa Morani pens heartfelt note on father Karim Morani’s return post Covid-19, shares family photo

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Zoa Morani pens heartfelt note on father Karim Morani’s return post Covid-19

Bollywood producer Karim Morani has finally returned home after undergoing treatment for coronavirus on Friday and spending nine nights in the hospital. The filmmaker was diagnosed with COVID-19 on April 8 after both his daughters- Zoa and Shaza Morani. Now, the entire family has recovered from the infection and returned home. On Saturday, actress Zoa penned down a heartfelt note expressing her happiness that her family is now corona negative.

Zoa Morani shared an old family picture from vacation and wrote, "#positiverecovery... Anddddd my father got home last night , treatment over and now our entire household is Covid-19 negative !... All of us home now , healthy and in good spirits !!!... Whirlwind of an experience but so happy to be on the other side of it.. Each one of us had a different experience with it in terms of symptoms, so for any advice the best thing is to get in touch with a Doctor or hospital... My Father - no symptoms (9 days in hospital), Sister - head ache and fever (6 days in hospital), Me - fever , fatigue , cough , chest congestion , shortness of breath and head ache ( 7 days in hospital)."

The actress also thanked the corona warriors including her doctors, nurses, BMC for being very co-operative and fearless while providing their service at this time. She added, "To sum it up in short - a flu with a strange over all feeling .. The Doctors and medical staff were fearless , positive and extremely helpful and caring ... @my_bmc @mybmchealthdept were on point with following up with us at every step , from making sure we are getting the right treatment to getting our entire building and road sanitised ! To making sure the other residents in our building are safe ! And yes they are 14 days of self isolation at home along with healthy eating , rest and vitamins has been advised..

So grateful for our Government for dealing with this Pandemic hands on ! Thank you Nanavati Hospital for taking care of my Father and Sister and sending them home fully cured"

Earlier, after Zoa's sister Shaza Morani returned home after testing negative for coronavirus, she also shared a long note that she had written in the hospital. She has revealed her journey in the post and has thanked her family for taking care of her during this hard time.

Karim, who has backed many Bollywood films, including Shah Rukh Khan's Ra.One, Chennai Express, Happy New Year and Dilwale,said his last two test results for the coronavirus were negative. "To my friends and family with gods grace and kindness (I) am back home as I have now tested negative twice. I was very comfortable at Nanavati hospital where I remained asymptotic through my stay, I must say every department from the government to the medical warriors are doing a fantastic job," Morani said in a statement.

