Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FAWAD KHAN Fawad Khan misses Bollywood, says 'I made some great friends'

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, who enjoys a massive fan following, revealed that he misses Bollywood. The actor impressed the fans and audience with his appearance in Bollywood films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Kapoor & Sons, Khoobsurat. His last Indian release was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016. The actor, who had to step back after the All Indian Cine Workers Association announced a total ban on Pakistani artists after the Pulwama terror attack in 2019, said he made some great friends in Bollywood and is in still touch with them. He also admitted his love for Mumbai.

In an interview with Film Companion, Fawad said he misses Bollywood. "I made some great friends there, I still keep in touch with them. Yeah, I miss it. I miss Mumbai, it’s a beautiful city. In fact, all the cities that I have been to, I have had a lovely experience," he said. Fawad Khan celebrated his 40th birthday singing Kishore Kumar's 'Dilbar Mere Kab Tak Mujhe' | Video goes viral

For the unversed, in 2016, the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association passed a resolution to ban Pakistani artists from working in Bollywood films. Later, in 2019 the AICWA announced a total ban on Pakistani artists. The decision was announced after the Pulwama terror attack, where a suicide bomber rammed his SUV packed with explosives into a CRPF bus in the district, killing at least 40 troopers.

Meanwhile, Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed are set to reunite for Zindagi's upcoming series, eight years after their hit show "Zindagi Gulzar Hai". The yet-to-be-titled show, to be streamed on ZEE5, will be helmed by acclaimed director Asim Abbasi, .According to the makers, the series blends together "magical realism and supernatural fantasy within a family reunion setting", dealing with the themes of love, loss and reconciliation. 8 years after Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed to reunite for new series

"Fawad plays a single parent - charming but ridden with guilt for what he has lost. With his son, he tries to be every bit the father his own father was and wasn’t. Sanam plays the central female character in the series. Harbouring otherworldly secrets, she takes it upon herself to heal, and make whole, everyone who surrounds her," the note from the makers read.