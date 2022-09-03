Zendaya rings in her 26th birthday with BF Tom Holland and Euphoria's Hunter Schafer | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TOMHOLLANDZENDAYA4EVER Zendaya turned 26 years old on September 1

Zendaya turned 26 years old on September 1. She kept her birthday celebrations low-key in New York City. For her birthday dinner, she was joined by her boyfriend Tom Holland, Euphoria co-star Hunter Schafer and some more friends. The celebrity trio was snapped outside a popular restaurant in New York City as they headed inside for the celebrations. The images of lovebirds 'Tomdaya' have been circulating on social media widely and fans are showering them with praises. Dressed in a crop top, Zendaya looked extremely fit as she spent some quality time with Holland and Schafer.

Zendaya looks like a million bucks on her birthday

Dune star Zendaya turned a year older recently. She looked absolutely stunning in a long-sleeve crop top and put her toned abs on full display. The actress donned boyfriend jeans and black heels to complete the look. Holland kept his attire casual. He wore a check shirt, blue-ish corduroy pants and a pair of sneakers. Zendaya's Euphoria castmate Hunter Schafer donned a black-and-yellow dress as well as a face mask as she was seen entering a popular Italian joint.

Zendaya and Tom Holland step out for coffee

On the day after her birthday celebrations with friends, Zendaya stepped out with Tom Holland for a coffee date. The couple was snapped holding hands. The actress donned a colourful scarf around her neck while wearing a grey T-shirt, face mask and jeans. Holland also kept his off-duty look casual and sported a T-shirt and jeans.

Spider-Man: No Way Home extended version hits the big screens

Even as Zendaya celebrated her birthday with Tom Holland, their last year's release Spider-Man: No Way Home is back in the cinema halls with an extended cut. Titled Spider-Man: No Way Home - The More Fun Stuff Version, a cut of the December 2021 Marvel film, has been re-released in India and across various countries with added and extended scenes. In India, it has been released in Hindi and English. As per reports, ten scenes have been added to make up 11 minutes of new footage.

