Image Source : TWITTER/FILMHISTORYPICS Zeenat Aman reacts to Dum Maro Dum being played at iPhone 13 launch

While the launch of iPhone 13 lineup on Tuesday was the talk of the town, the "Dum Maro Dum" tune played at the very start caught the attention of the Indian fans. Netizens were quick to point out that the popular Hindi song was played in the background while keynote speakers presented the newly announced iPhone 13 and other products. After netizens flooded the internet with their reactions, veteran actress Zeenat Aman, who originally featured in the song, reacted to the same and said that she was thrilled that the film and song were still so relevant and resonating.

Talking to ETimes, Zeenat Aman said, "The film was shot in Kathmandu and when I frankly heard this song for the first time, I loved it but surely didn't expect it to become such a mammoth chartbuster. They all talk to me about this when I am at any music event even today."

Dum Maro Dum was featured on Zeenat and Dev Anand. The song was from the film Hare Rama Hare Krishna. Released originally in 1971, it was sung by Asha Bhosle and its music was composed by RD Burman.