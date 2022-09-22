Zayn Malik throws daughter Khai Peppa Pig-themed birthday party as she turns 2, Gigi Hadid shares pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GIGIHADID Gigi Hadid shared pics from her daughter's birthday party

Zayn Malik proved to be a doting father to his daughter Khai as the little one turned 2 recently. The former One Direction singer organised a Peppa Pig-themed birthday party for the little one. Images from the bash were shared by Gigi on her Instagram stories as she credited Zayn for making all the arrangements. In the images, we get a glimpse of how the party turned out to be. By the looks of it, Gigi, Khai and others who came for merry-making had loads of fun.

Inside Khai's 2nd birthday party

On Instagram, Gigi Hadid shared a picture of the Peppa Pig flower-shaped balloon-art centrepieces and the three-tiered cake that was covered in hills and sky and animals. “Her baba threw her the best party (sic),” the model wrote, tagging Zayn. She even shared a glimpse of Khai in a pink tie-dye dress near the cake table. In another snap, mom and daughter posed together. Gigi's face was painted red and white. There were also gifts for those who attended the bash and pizza that everyone must have relished.

Gigi Hadid's dating life discussed on social media

In the meantime, Gigi Hadid's dating life has been in the news. She is reportedly in the early stages of a relationship with Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio. An insider has claimed that Gigi and DiCaprio are "the real deal" and have been seeing a lot of each other. A source said, "Gigi and Leo are the real deal. They've been hanging out a lot and are very into each other." The insider went on to explain that things have been "going very well" between the Titanic star and Gigi, just weeks after they were both spotted attending New York Fashion Week together.

Meanwhile, Gigi and Zayn have been co-parenting Khai. They split last year after Zayn had a physical confrontation with Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid. Hadid and Malik have been involved since 2015. They announced the birth of Khai on September 23, 2020.

