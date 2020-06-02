Zaira Wasim reacts to locust attack tweet controversy: None of the opinions define reality of my intentions

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ZAIRAWASIM_WORLD Zaira Wasim reacts to locust attack tweet controversy

Former actress Zaira Wasim, known for her spectacular work in films like Dangal and The Sky Is Pink, has been in the news for her viral tweet on locusts attack. She got brutally trolled on social media and netizens accused her of using a verse from the Quran for justifying that the locust attack is the result of sins done by mankind. After all the furore, Zaira quit social media for a day. Now, replying to a tweet, she has explained herself and said that her tweet was taken out of context and blown out of proportion.

Zaira Wasim reacted to Canadian journalist Tarek Fatah's tweet which read, "Indian Muslim actress @ZairaWasimmm mocks her own countrymen as being victims of Allah’s wrath. This is how she explains the locust swarm." The former actress said, "Asalamualaykum Uncle Fateh. While I too agree making claims like `this is wrath or a curse’ when the world is going through so much is a really insensitive one, I wish to also emphasise that making a claim on our own as big as It’s a wrath or curse of Allah upon any land* is a statement one is making on behalf of Allah, which is actually a religiously irresponsible one and a sin and also a claim I never made, let alone mock anyone"

In a long note, Zaira also stated that she never claimed that locust attacks are a sign of god's wrath. She wrote, "My tweet was completely taken out of context and blown out of proportion and none of the opinions, whether good or bad, define the reality of my intentions, for that is between me and My Rabb, and something which I’m not even going to explain, for I’m only accountable to Allah and not His creation. The world is going through a tough time and a lot of hatred and bigotry already, the least we could do is not add more to it."

In Fatah's tweet, Zaira was termed as an actress. Clarifying about it, the actress ended her tweet saying, "P.S I am not an actress anymore."

For the unversed, Zaira's tweet which raised a storm on the internet read, "So We sent upon them the flood and locusts and lice and frogs and blood: Signs openly self-explained: but they were steeped in arrogance- a people given to sin’ - Qur’an 7:133" After returning to social media, Zaira had deleted the mentioned tweet, however, it is still present on her Instagram along with the video.

Last year, Zaira Wasim announced her 'disassociation' from acting and became a topic of discussion for a long time. She had said that it felt like she had struggled to become someone else for a very long time and now want to quit her acting career. Her decision came soon after she finished shooting for her last film The Sky Is Pink alongside Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage