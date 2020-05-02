Image Source : INSTAGRAM Zaira Wasim asks trolls to show empathy: Not everyone’s born with a thick skin

Zaira Wasim, who rose to fame with Aamir Khan's Dangal, has left the industry after her last appearance in the film The Sky is Pink but she is not away from the limelight. The actress keeps ruling headlines for her reaction to trolls. Taking to Instagram, Zaira again asks trolls for empathy as "not everyone’s born with a thick skin." In a long post, she reacts to how negative comments, trolls, memes and jokes can severely impact the mental well being and self-esteem of a person. She begins her post saying, "Imagine somebody out there genuinely believes he’s a loser just because of you, because of a joke, a meme, a comment you made just to look cool or funny in-front of your followers, but not everyone’s born with a thick skin, not everyone can withstand the harsh criticism."

She mentions of social media trolling can negatively harm a person. "Some are more vulnerable that others and become easily overwhelmed and disappointed in themselves, your words could be a reason for someone’s heart to shatter, for someone to cry all night long....instead of pouncing on someone’s flawed understanding for a mere giggle, try to make them aware about their flawed understanding not by mocking them but with empathy, favour privacy and advice them..., she said.

He further wrote, "We all err, we’re all trying to figure out life but instead of pouncing on someone’s flawed understanding for a mere giggle, try to make them aware about their flawed understanding not by mocking them but with empathy, favour privacy and advice them, a little introspection into someone’s behaviour can reveal how they’re just staggering along to decide things on a basis of no knowledge."

"Did you know everything that you know now all the way along? Knowledge isn’t something we are inherently born with, we all learn by trail and error and while we’re all in this trial of life let’s rectify the errors of one another with love and empathy, the empathy we speak endlessly of but refuse to act upon when it’s required. This single alteration in out intention, let alone our behaviour, could possibly improve a lot of things around us."

In June 2019, Zaira Wasim announced her “disassociation” from the field of acting, saying she was not happy with the line of work as it interfered with her faith and religion. In a detailed post, the Kashmiri-born Dangal-fame star said she realised “though I may fit here perfectly, I do not belong here”. Zaira, who made her big Bollywood debut opposite superstar Aamir Khan in 2016, said she questioned the deepest sources of her ideas of success, meaning and the purpose of her life.

