Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FARZANA765 Zaid Darbar’s mother welcomes her to-be daughter-in-law Gauahar Khan to the family

Actor Gauahar Khan recently announced her engagement to social media influencer and choreographer Zaid Darbar. Soon after the couple made it public that they are all set to tie the knot, Zaid's mother Farzana took to her Instagram handle to welcome her to-be daughter-in-law into the family. She shared some throwback pictures in which Farzana and Gauahar are seen posing all smiles and pout as they look into the camera.

Showering love and blessings on the happy couple, Farzana captioned her post, writing, "Welcome to our Family. Also congratulations to you too @zaid_darbar @gauaharkhan. All my blessings, love & support is always with you’ll Stay happy (sic)."

Gauahar and Zaid ended months of speculation on Thursday by making their relationship official. The Bigg Boss winner shared the news of their engagement on Instagram with an adorable picture, which was captioned with ring and heart emojis. In the picture, the duo can be seen gazing lovingly at each other, surrounded by balloons, which read "a perfect pair" and "she said yes".

Several of Gauahar and Zaid’s industry colleagues, including actors Neha Dhupia, Kamya Punjabi, Sunil Grover, singer Neha Kakkar, music composer Vishal Dadlani and others congratulated them.

Newly married Neha Kakkar wrote, “Oh wow.. I’m soo happy for you two!”

Dropping heart emojis, Kamya Punjabi wrote "Congratssssss, so happy for you."

Khan, who was the winner of "Bigg Boss 7", was recently seen on the latest season of the Colors reality show.

Earlier, Zaid’s father, music composer Ismail Darbar, had also showered praise on Gauahar Khan.

