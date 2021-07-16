Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGES Yuvraj Singh to Harshvardhan Rane, Kim Sharma dated these celebs before Tennis player Leander Paes

Mohabbatein actress Kim Sharma every now and then grabs the limelight because of her photographs or her boyfriends. Yet again, she caught eyeballs when news of her relationship with Tennis player Leander Paes surfaced after a restaurant in Goa shared a few pictures of Kim and Leander Paes spending quality time with each other at a beach. Not only this but one of Kim's latest Instagram posts also hinted that the two might be seeing each other. As soon as the reports came, everyone started talking about her rumoured love affairs. Over the past few years, she has been linked to a number of people-- both celebs and businessmen. Here's looking at the list of all the men she dated over the years:

1. Yuvraj Singh

Kim Sharma's alleged relationship with cricketer Yuvraj Singh caught everyone's eyes some time ago when they were spotted together in and out of town. They were together for a short interval and soon took different paths.

2. Carlos Marin

Soon after parting ways with cricketer Yuvraj Singh, Kim Sharma apparently began dating Spanish artist Carlos Marin. As indicated by a report in Mumbai Mirror, the entertainer voyaged regularly and on one such escape, she met Carlos, who was certain about his affections for her in a matter of moments. They were about to get hitched when they unexpectedly headed out in different directions for reasons not known to public.

3. Ali Punjani

Subsequent to heading out in different directions from Carlos, Kim shocked fans and got hitched to Kenya-based Indian businessman Ali Punjani in a private function in Mombasa. Despite the fact that things looked incredible for the couple for a couple of years, things started hitting the rocks. They authoritatively got separated in 2017.

4. Arjun Khanna

Kim was spotted at different occasions and public social events with fashioner Arjun Khanna and the two were reported to be dating while being hitched to their individual companions. Their relationship however got over in no time.

5. Harshvardhan Rane

After her separation from Ali Punjani and Arjun, Kim began dating Harshvardhan Rane and pictures of the two circulated around the web. They made for a wonderful couple but before things could take a happily ever after turn, they split because of certain distinctions. While Harshvardhan has frequently spoken about it in a secretive manner, Kim has kept an honorable quiet over it.