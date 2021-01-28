YouTuber Carry Minati denies being an ‘online bully’, says his roast videos have ‘positive impact’

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CARRYMINATI YouTuber Carry Minati

YouTuber Ajey Nagar, popularly known as Carry Minati, has carved a niche for himself in the industry with his roasts videos. However, the youtuber maintained that his roasts videos have a positive impact and denied allegations of being an ‘online bully’. Talking to actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on her chat show 'What Women Want', the content creator clarified that he always takes the permission of the person he is roasting and it is all in good humour.

During the show, Carry said, “First of all, whenever I roast someone, I take their permission. The person should know that I am making a video on him. If that person is familiar with my content, they have an idea of what to expect, and obviously, if they are not, they can always check out my channel. Until I get permission, I do not make a video.”

He further said that his roast videos have a ‘positive impact’. "Secondly, from what I have seen, people’s reactions are mostly positive. Even if they troll the person, he is still getting fame and the audience to showcase his content. I would say they definitely get a boost. And the tone of my videos is friends sitting together and making fun of each other. I never make it intense,” Carry added.

Take a look at his videos here:

Recently, Carry Minati took over YouTube as he dropped his song titled 'Vardaan' on the video-sharing platform. The video premiered on YouTube on January 17, 2021. In the music video the YouTuber showcased his journey of success.

Meanwhile, Carry is set to make his Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn’s Mayday. He will play a fictionalised version of himself. Devgn began shooting for MayDay in December last year. He stars in the thriller with Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh and Angira Dhar.