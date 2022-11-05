Saturday, November 05, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Youth icon Rohit Dhawan takes over the internet with his dapper looks | PHOTOS

Youth icon Rohit Dhawan takes over the internet with his dapper looks | PHOTOS

Rohit Dhawan is set to collaborate with International Brand RICARDO & REINA, thus taking his journey forward. He has also been recognized as the "BOI Recognised Creator on Instagram."

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: November 05, 2022 13:32 IST
Rohit Dhawan takes over the internet with his dapper looks
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IAMROHITDHAWAN Rohit Dhawan takes over the internet with his dapper looks

The digital content creator and the stylish youth model Rohit Dhawan has been taking over the internet with his OOTDs and charming looks. Featured in countless international brand's Instagram such as American eagle India, Asian Footwear, Zee etc, Rohit has been an inspiration for many

When it comes to men's fashion, Rohit never really stopped himself from pushing the bar higher. That's what makes him unique from others. 

Rohit's content revolves around men's grooming, fashion modelling and hardcore fitness. To set an example one must have to be charismatic, this is the mantra he lives by. He simply takes over the internet with his denim jacket look. His fame speaks for itself on Instagram.

Rohit Dhawan is set to collaborate with International Brand RICARDO & REINA, thus taking his journey forward. He has also been recognized as the "BOI Recognised Creator on Instagram." The Instagram community also facilitated him with a gift hamper. 

Talking about his journey, Rohit says, "I deeply believe that there are always multiple ways to get great results., I began creating content very young because I have always been fascinated by social media and how other online content creators come up with unique ideas. I decided on my genre and put my heart and soul into it to make this happen. I wish every individual out there to give their 100% and make your dreams come true." 

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News