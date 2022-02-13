'Young owners' Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan & Jahnavi Mehta get a shoutout from Juhi Chawla at IPL 2022 auction

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JUHI CHAWLA Jahnavi Mehta, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan

'Bunch of young owners, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and Jahnavi Mehta got a shoutout from Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla as the trio appeared together at IPL 2022 auction. Chawla took to social media to welcome new players of her and Shah Rukh Khan's IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) along with a photo of the next-gen stars. In the photo, Aryan, Suhana and Jahnavi can be seen sitting together as they bid for the players filling in the shoes of the actor parents.

"Welcome to our KKR players , Shreyas Iyer , Pat Cummins , Nitish Rana …and our bunch of young owners Aryan , Suhana and Jahnavi ..!!! Thank you Venky and allllll our KKR staff. Super grateful and Super happy (sic)," Juhi captioned the post.

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan and daughter Suhana were in attendance to represent their Bollywood superstar father at the IPL auction. The team's co-owner Juhi Chawla was also represented by her daughter Jahnavi. Several pictures were shared by the official Twitter handle of IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. It showed Aryan and Suhana with the Kolkata Knight Riders team, owned by Shah Rukh.

They captioned the image: "A crash course in #IPLAuction strategies from the CEO to our Gen-Next."

A proud mother Gauri Khan shared Kolkata Knight Riders' post featuring her children on Instagram Stories and posted two heart emojis.

While Aryan had taken up the auction responsibility last year as well along with Juhi's daughter Jahnavi Mehta, this will be a debut for Suhana at the mega auction event. For the unversed, this was the first time Aryan and Suhana have been spotted together publically since the former's arrest in a drugs-on-cruise case last year. Aryan was arrested on October 2 last year following the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raids in Mumbai. He was granted bail 25 days after his arrest by the Bombay High Court. On the other hand, Suhana recently moved back to Mumbai after pursuing her studies in New York.