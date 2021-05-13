Young Aamir Khan sticks posters of 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' on auto-rickshaws in THIS vintage video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NOTWHYRAL Young Aamir Khan sticks posters of 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' on auto-rickshaws

Although Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak wasn't Aamir Khan's debut film but established the actor in the Hindi film industry and launched him to the superstardom. The film was released in 1988 and starred him alongside Juhi Chawla. It was a modern adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. Now, an old video is doing rounds on social media, where a young Aamir khan, is seen sticking posters of the movie on auto-rickshaws.

In a vintage video, Aamir and his co-star Raj Zutshi are seen going around in Mumbai as they sticking posters of the movie. The 3-Idiots actor is in a blue sleeveless shirt, stopping the autos on the road and asking the drivers if they could put the posters on the back of their auto.

In the video, he can be heard saying, "Zutshi, me, Mansoor and his sister Nuzhat, we would all get into our cars, get on the road, stop taxis and autos. We would tell them ‘Stick these, our film is coming out soon’. Some would agree to it but others would not. They would ask us which film is it? Who is in it? Who is Aamir Khan? I would tell them I am Aamir Khan. We tried a lot that people would get to know about our movie."

Meanwhile, Aamir in March, tested positive for COVID-19. Since the actor bid goodbye to social media, his spokesperson confirmed the same and also stated that he has home quarantined himself and is taking all the necessary precautions. The 56-year-old actor is doing "fine" and has asked those who came in contact with him to also get tested.

On the professional front, Aamir was recently seen opposite Elli AvaRam in the song 'Har Funn Maula' from the film Koi Jaane Na. Next up he has Laal Singh Chaddha in the pipeline. The film also featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan in a pivotal role happens to be the Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks’ 1994 Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump. It is expected to release on Christmas this year.