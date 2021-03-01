Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTY Yoga enthusiast Shilpa Shetty suggests Paschimottanasana for Monday motivation

Monday Motivation! Bollywood actress and yoga enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Monday dropped her weekly fitness video that suggested a solution for those who have sustained injury. The actress also suggested that a yoga posture should be modified to suit your body if you have any injury. Shilpa shared an inspirational video that showed how to let the positive Monday energy wash down over you with Paschimottanasana or the Forward Bend Pose. Shilpa also informed that the video was shot when she was shooting in Manali a few months ago for her upcomming film.

Taking to her Instagram, Shilpa wrote, "There are days when one just wants to become one with nature, inhale fresh air, and stretch the body a little. This itself is a very rejuvenating experience. So while in Manali a few months ago, I made the most of each morning that I woke up to this gorgeous view. On this particular day, I decided to do the Paschimottanasana, or the Forward Bend Pose."

Talking about the pose, she added, " It may look rather easy, but it gives the spine, shoulders, and hamstrings that much-needed stretch. It also enhances blood flow to the pelvic region. Whenever you feel like the body has stiffened up, start your day with this yoga asana."

"However, do it only as much as is physically possible, and if you have any injuries in the hips, back, or shoulder areas, please modify the posture to suit your body," she concluded with a hashtag #MondayMotivation.

On the professional front, Shilpa has wrapped up the shooting of her next film 'Nikamma' which marks her return after 14 years. The movie also features--Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia in lead roles. Not only this, but she will also be seen in Priyadarshan directorial 'Hungama 2.'