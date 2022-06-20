Yoga Day 2022: Malaika Arora yoga journey, tips for beginners to writing book on nutrition & wellness

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALAIKAARORAOFFICIAL Malaika Arora yoga

Yoga Day 2022: Bollywood actress Malaika Arora has always been one of the fittest personalities of B-town. She is a fitness enthusiast who practices regular exercise and yoga in her routine to achieve a strong body, sound mind and healthy soul. She follows a clean diet and believes that laughter is a great method to relieve stress. Let’s look at how she started her fitness journey and what led her to open her own chain of yoga studios.

How Malaika Arora started doing yoga

Malaika Arora started practising yoga when she was in her 20's. According to reports, the actress got injured while dancing in her 20's and yoga helped her to recover from that injury. Since then, she is continuously practicing it and encouraging everyone to adopt this ancient Indian practice in their lives. With the help of yoga, Malaika has achieved the balance of soul and mind. She believes that it should be learned at a slow pace and now that she has aced it, it is a part of her life.

Malaika Arora's 'Diva Yoga'

The 49-year-old diva invested in a startup company called Sarva, which is now a parent company of her own chain of yoga studios called 'Diva Yoga'. She started it in 2016. Her yoga studio is predominantly for women and that is why she named it 'Diva Yoga', so that women can feel like a diva themselves. After achieving success at her first flagship yoga studio in Bandra, Mumbai, she launched many more studios in different cities.

Tips that Malaika Arora suggests for beginners:

Learn to focus on breathing from the start only

Do not push yourself too much, do as per your body’s limit.

Strength and flexibility develop with time, do not get demotivated easily.

The best time to practice yoga is early in the morning and empty stomach. So, begin your day with yoga

Malaika Arora's yet-to-be-titled book

After giving a lot of fitness inspiration via her social media account, Malaika Arora is all set to launch her own book on nutrition that is yet to be titled. Her book will give its readers a dive into Malaika’s eating routine, diet charts, eating challenges, right eating discipline, etc. It will also tell its readers how to strike the perfect relationship between eating right and overall well-being.

Malaika is very active on social media. She not only posts the glam content but also gives her fans a sneak peek into wellness and fitness as well. She shares basic yoga asanas videos that anyone can practice at their home and start their day with good vibes. Let’s check out some of the posts that she has posted on Instagram.