Image Source : INSTAGRAM Yo Yo Honey Singh flaunts muscular toned look, see rapper's amazing body transformation (Pics)

Coming from a small town of Punjab and learning music in UK, rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh took the music industry by storm with his peppy songs a few years back. His album International Villager became an instant hit and since then there has been no looking back for this rapper and singer. Now, the rapper has been trending on the internet for his amazing body transforamtion. Honey Singh is surley making the most of the lockdown by taking care of his health and loosing weight,

The rapper took to Instagram to share photos of his newly-toned body."As I told you work in progress! Making the most out of this lockdown," Honey Singh wrote as caption.

The singer, who started out as a rather slim-and-fit person, had returned to the public eye after a hiatus sometime last year with his track "Makhna", where he looked obviously obese. In fact, in a line of the song, he actually made fun of his then-acquired girth, singing: "Tu hai patli si naari, par mera weight ho gaya hai bhaari"

He looked overweight in his recent song "Loca", too, but it seems like Honey Singh is all set to change that image now, when we see him post lockdown.

Lauding his efforts, singer JazzyB commented: "No pain, no gain. Looking good bro. Khich key shera".

A fan commented: "Old YoYo is coming soon!"

Another fan encouraged him saying: "You gonna rock this paaji, you are always a conquerer!"

The rapper recently opened up about his personal and professional life in an interview with ZoomTV.com. Talking about the burden of stardom, Singh said, "I don’t think I have stardom. Stardom is when a person begins to believe that he has become a big shot and that he doesn’t need to do anything; when a person feels that all he needs to do is a party. As far as I am concerned, I am still making songs and this struggle will go on."

Singh also talked about the growing rap culture in India which has lead to a rise in competition in a professional aspect. He said, "Competition kisi se hai hi nahi. Darr kisi bhi cheez se nahi lagta. Musician aadmi hain, music banate hain. Gangster toh hain nahi ki humein maut se darr lage. Competition jaisi cheez feel nahi hoti."

Furthermore, he even opened up on weight gain and his upcoming projects. "Mera vazan toh badh hi gaya hai. Workout bhi bohot kar raha hun lekin badha hi hua hai. Do saal workout nahi kar paya toh vazan kaafi badh gaya hai," he said.

On the work front, Yo Yo Honey Singh's latest track "Moscow mashuka" has garnered over 15 million views. The rhythmic number featuring Neha Kakkar is written in a mix of Punjabi and Russian languages.

(With IANS Inputs)

