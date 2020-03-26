Yesteryear actress Nimmi of Mere Mehboob fame dies at 87

Bollywood veteran actress Nimmi who has worked in a number of films like Barsaat, Aan, Mere Mehboob, Barsaat, Daag, Aandhiyan, etc passed away at the age of 87. The actress breathed her last in a local Mumbai hospital at 6 PM on Wednesday. She was unwell for quite some time and this was the reason behind her death followed by a heart attack. The heroine who was also known as Raj Kapoor’s first discovery was married to noted director and screenwriter Ali Raza who died in 2007.

Rishi Kapoor expressed grief and tweeted, "RIP. Thank you Nimmi aunty for all the blessings and love for Bobby on its premiere release. You were part of the RK family. Barsaat was your first film. Allha aapko Jannat naseeb kare. Ameen."

The actress' niece Sameera Khan was contacted by a leading daily and talking about Nimmi, she said, “She had been in and out of hospital for the last few years and had been losing her memory too all she would remember was her filmy days which she would discuss with us.''

Mahesh Bhatt wrote, "You may win your hearts desire, but in the end you are cheated of it by death.” Goodbye Nimmiji Folded hands . Yesteryear’s dove-eyed actress Nimmi passes away at 88."

Nimmi acted in films from 1949 to 1965 and has worked with legendary actors like Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, and Dev Anand. Very rare people know that her real name was Nawab Banoo and was born on February 18, 1933, in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. She was known for her unique style of acting and expressive performances who enjoyed a great fan following because of her beauty.

May her soul rest in peace!