Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi, Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly shower love on each other; see pic

Shivangi Joshi and Rupali Ganguly are among the most popular celebrities in the television industry. Both the stars enjoy a massive fanbase. On one hand, Shivangi Joshi is the leading lady of the longest-running show on television Yeh Rishta Kehlata Hai. On the other, Rupali Ganguly is entertaining the audience with her show Anupamaa.

Interestingly, both the actresses are good friends in real life and the picture shared by Rupali on her social media is proof of the great bond the two share. Recently, Rupali took to her Instagram and shared a picture in which she can be seen hugging Shivangi. The actress captioned the picture, "I absolutely love love love meeting this bundle of talent," followed with a heart emoji. In the picture, Rupali can be seen in her on-screen Anupamaa's avatar while Shivangi Joshi is seen dressed in a black top paired with blue denim.

Shivangi Joshi also reshared the picture saying "I love you."

Meanwhile, both the shows are doing good on TRP charts. Recently BARC released the TRP report which gives an insight into which show performed well on the small screen. Anupamaa grabbed the first position with 9.6 million impressions while Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai grabbed the fourth spot with 7.45 million impressions. Loaded with high voltage drama audience are loving Anupamaa's character played by Rupali. Shivangi who successfully won hearts as Naira is currently playing the role of Sirat in Yeh Rishta Kehlata Hai.